Skot Communications launches PR Consultancy after asset Transfer

By Motolani Oseni

After acquisition and asset transfer of Hill + KnowIton Nigeria, The former managing director of Hill & Knowlton Nigeria, Tokunboh George-Taylor has launched a new communications firm named Skot Communications.

This is even as she reiterated the need to realign Africa PR market values by strengthening the global market size of PR business in Subsaharan African market into key emerging markets.

According to her, the acquisition was made through a business and asset transfer agreement with Hill+Knowlton Nigeria, a subsidiary of WPP Scangroup.

The newly established Skot Communications will function as a global strategic communications consultancy with a specific focus on Sub-Saharan Africa.

The agency will offer a range of services, including strategic PR and corporate communications, internal communications, content marketing, digital and influencer media, crisis management, public affairs, A and advocacy, as well as event management. The transition includes the entire team of 21 and existing clients such as Netflix, Visa, GE Vernova, Informa Markets, Shell, and others.

Tokunboh George stated that this strategic move aligns with the company’s objective to reallocate resources and enhance core business operations into the emerging PR markets in Africa while contributing to the growth of the global PR market in Subsaharan Africa.

While commenting on the business acquisition, Tokunboh said: “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new journey. Building upon the strong foundation laid by Hill & Knowlton, Skot Communications is committed to delivering the highest standards of public relations and communications services to our clients, with local and global insights to drive transformative growth.

We remain dedicated to exceeding expectations while simultaneously expanding our offerings to adapt to the evolving Nigerian market and media communications landscape.” she expressed

Tokunboh was appointed as the first MD of Hill & Knowlton Nigeria in 2015 when it started operations in the country.

Before joining Hill & Knowlton, Tokunboh spent more than 14 years heading the corporate services and corporate communications divisions as part of the group leadership council at Oando, one of Africa’s largest integrated energy groups.