Skitmakers Ashumsy, Nons Miraj fight dirty over boyfriend

by Orji Onyekwere

Two popular skit makers Amarachi Amusi aka Ashumsy and her close friend Chinonso Ukah popularly known as Nons Miraj seems to have fallen apart as they have been throwing shades at each other via the social media.

Ashumsy had accused Nons Miraj of kidnapping her boyfriend , which she later denied.

An embittered Ashumsy posted a screen shot of the conversation both of them had on her Instagram page in which Miraj accused Ashumsy of attempting to snatch her boyfriend and threatened to wash their dirty linens in public. She said that her friend has been insulting her despite the boyfriend asking her out. She questioned Miraj for trying to ruin her relationship

“Gosh I’m so pissed! @nons_miraj or whatever you call yourself, I’m tired of covering up for you.

“How can you try to ruin my relationship because your man asked me out? Na me ask am out? And if I was such a bad person, why will I come to tell you? If I wanted to do nonsense, won’t I just do it secretly?

“I’m very disappointed! Being that you know me and you know I won’t do such. Grow up! Fool. Since you want to go dirty, let’s do it. I’m tired of being a good girl, after all, bring it, deceitful thing!”, Ashumsy posted.

In her response, Nons Miraj or Ada Jesus, said Ashumsy had settled a rift between her and her boyfriend only for her to start making approaches at him.

She said further, “Some people are fools and animals in human clothing. What do you mean my boyfriend asked you out or you threw yourself at him? You don see man wey get money, you don lose your human training. Why would my boyfriend want to ask you out?

“He told me after you helped resolve our issue you, how you started bringing food for him. Oloshi, because say you dey do food content, you come dey send am food. Shey, I tell you say, I no sabi cook? My question is, why do you have to chat with him behind my back? Amara, please don’t piss me off.”