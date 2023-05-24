Skin beauty firm seal deal with Wasila Coded

Actress and Filmmaker Adebimpe Akintunde, has been signed on as Brand Ambassador for SherrylGold Skin Beauty Nigeria Limited, a skincare and beauty brand.

The collaboration between SherrylGold Skin Beauty Nigeria Limited and Adebimpe Akintunde marks a significant milestone for both entities, combining the brand’s expertise in skincare products with the talent and influence of Wasila Coded. With her exceptional contributions to the Nigerian film industry and a large fan base, Adebimpe Akintunde is an ideal choice as a Brand Ambassador for SherrylGold Skin Beauty Nigeria Limited.

SherrylGold Skin Beauty Nigeria Limited has earned a stellar reputation for its wide range of high-quality skincare products tailored to the unique needs of individuals in Nigeria. The brand’s commitment to using natural ingredients and cutting-edge formulations has made it a trusted name in the beauty industry. Through this partnership, SherrylGold Skin Beauty Nigeria Limited aims to further its mission of helping individuals embrace their natural beauty and achieve healthy, radiant skin.

Adebimpe Akintunde, known for her remarkable talent and captivating performances, has established herself as one of the most influential actresses in Nigeria. Her passion for storytelling and her dedication to her craft have garnered her a dedicated following. As a brand ambassador for SherrylGold Skin Beauty Nigeria Limited, she will bring her expertise and creativity to showcase the brand’s skincare products and promote their vision of self-confidence and inner beauty.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adebimpe Akintunde, aka Wasila Coded, as our brand ambassador,” said Hajia Sherifat OLAIDE ADEOYE Dawodu, CEO of SherrylGold Skin Beauty Nigeria Limited. “Her talent, influence, and passion for promoting self-expression align perfectly with our brand values. Through this partnership, we aim to empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty and inspire them to achieve healthy, glowing skin.”

As part of the Brand Ambassadorship, Adebimpe Akintunde will collaborate with SherrylGold Skin Beauty Nigeria Limited on various marketing campaigns, product endorsements, and social media activations. She will play a pivotal role in showcasing the brand’s skincare range, sharing skincare tips, and engaging with the SherrylGold community.

“I am excited to partner with SherrylGold Skin Beauty Nigeria Limited as their Brand Ambassador,” said Adebimpe Akintunde. “Their commitment to enhancing natural beauty and promoting healthy skincare aligns with my personal values. I am eager to represent a brand that celebrates diversity, promotes self-care, and empowers individuals to embrace their unique beauty. Together, we will inspire and uplift beauty enthusiasts across Nigeria.”

The collaboration between SherrylGold Skin Beauty Nigeria Limited and Adebimpe Akintunde, aka Wasila Coded, is set to make a significant impact in the skincare and entertainment industries in Nigeria. Both entities are dedicated to promoting confidence, celebrating individuality, and redefining beauty standards, making this partnership a perfect synergy.