Skills acquisition sustainable solution to rising unemployment, poverty– DG ITF

By Joy Obakeye

The Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari, has explained the urgency of skills acquisition as the most viable and sustainable solution to the rising unemployment and poverty level in Nigeria.

He noted that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adebayo, and his counterpart, Amb Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, have been tremendous sources of inspiration for the implementation of various acquisition programmes which propelled them to the realization of it their set target.

Ari disclosed this during the graduation ceremony and distribution of start-up packs to beneficiaries of the 2022 National Industrial Skills Development Programmes (NISDP), Women Skills Empowerment Programme (WOSEP) and Agripreneurship Skills Empowerment Programme (AgSEP), held at the ITF headquarters, Jos.

“Our commitment to skills acquisition is premised on the fact that it remains the most viable and sustainable solution to rising unemployment and poverty that have continued to defy the best efforts of Governmental and non-Governmental approaches.

“There are countless reasons for us to worry as government, and as institutions vested with the arduous task of equipping Nigerians with the life skills for employability and entrepreneurship. Given the booming population of Nigeria, which in the next few years will place the country as the third most populous nation on earth and the fact that the population is largely comprised of youths, there is the need to step up efforts in equipping them with life skills.”

He applauded Governor Simon Lalong for his immense contribution towards the successes the ITF has recorded in terms of skills acquisition.

Ari noted that in Plateau State, 285 youths were trained in solar power installation, Aluminum Fabrication and tilling and laying of interlocking blocks, wig cap making and integrated farming.

“Developed numerous skills intervention programmes to promote entrepreneurship, employability, job and wealth creation to reduce youth restiveness and also promote the diversification of the Nigerian economy in line with the Federal Government’s policy.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof Sonni Tyoden, described the ITF as a dependable ally and strong partner to Plateau State Government, especially in the life of the rescue administration.

“The Skills Intervention Programmes implementation annually by the ITF is one of the novel approaches, which the Rescue Administration has used to reduce unemployment, the menace of drug addiction and put poverty under check in the state.

“I am aware that the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) is the flagship programme of the ITF and has trained well over 500 thousand Nigerians with cutting-edge skills in various fields of specialization since its inception. It is equally heart-warming to note that the beneficiaries of the noble programme are given starter packs to set up their businesses immediately after graduation.”

