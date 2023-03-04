Six State Govts ask S’ Court to void presidential election results

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Six state governments that were dissatisfied with the results of February 25 ,2023 presidential election from their respective states have asked the Supreme Court to nullify the presidential election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on March 1, 2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on March 1, declared the candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as winner of the February 25 presidential election and President-elect based on the disputed results .

The six State governments of Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Sokoto through their Attorney Generals instructed Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN to file originating summons marked: SC/CV/354/2023.

They asked the apex court for a “declaration that the entire results of the Presidential Election conducted on the 25th of February, 2023 announced by the Chairman of INEC at the National Collation Centre, Abuja, was in flagrant violation of the law.

Particularly the provisions of “Sections 25; 47(2); 60 (1), (2), (4) & (5); 62; 64(4)(a) & (b); 70; and 148 of the Electoral Act, 2022, governing the 2023 nationwide general elections.

They also asked for declaration that the result announced was in clear violation of paragraphs 38 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2022; and paragraphs 2.8.4; 2.9.0; and 2.9.1 of the INEC Manual for Election Officials, 2023, for the conduct of the Presidential Election, therefore should declared the election as invalid, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever.

“A declaration that the fundamentally flawed electoral process through the non-uploading of the results of each of the 176,974 Polling Units nationwide, in respect of the presidential election and National Assembly Elections held on Saturday, 25th February 2023 were not in accordance with the provisions of Sections 25; 47(2); 60 (1), (2), (4) & (5); 62; 64(4)(a) & (b); 70; and 148 of the Electoral Act, 2022, governing the 2023 nationwide general elections,

That the Presidential election was not conducted in line with paragraphs 38 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2022; and paragraphs 2.8.4; 2.9.0; and 2.9.1 of the INEC Manual for Election Officials, 2023, for the conduct of the presidential election

The plaintiffs also seek declaration that the failure of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission to electronically transmit or transfer Polling Unit Results in Form EC8A using BVAS by uploading Scanned Copy of the said Unit Result to the Independent National Electoral Commission Result Viewing Portal (IReV) after the counting and announcement of the Polling Units results on 25th of February, 2023 violates the rules and laws .

Further that it ” violates the provision of Sections 25; 47(2); 60 (1), (2), (4) & (5); 62; 64(4)(a) & (b); 70; and 148 of the Electoral Act, 2022, governing the 2023 nationwide general elections, particularly paragraphs 38 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2022; and paragraphs 2.8.4; 2.9.0; and 2.9.1 of the INEC Manual for Election Officials, 2023, for the conduct of the presidential election.”

They are also seeking an order of the apex court “directing a holistic review of all results so far announced by the Federal Government of Nigeria through INEC which were carried out other than through the manner prescribed by the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2022; and the INEC Manual for Election Officials.

