Six Injure as bandits attack Kaduna-Abuja highway

By Idibia Gabriel

A heavy gun duel along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway between security operatives and armed bandits has been reported and confirmed by the Kaduna State Police Command, placing numerous commuters plying the road in serious danger.

The incident occurred when the armed bandits, in large numbers,

attempted to cross the expressway at the Dogon Fili area, heading

towards the Jere axis.

They were engaged in a fierce shootout by well-alerted security agents who dislodged the hoodlums, ensuring that many escaped, albeit with gunshot wounds.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed on Tuesday by the

command’s police spokesman, Mansur Hassan, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

Earlier, the statement attributed to the State Commissioner of Police

(CP), Ali Audu Dabigi, stated, “Security operatives engaged armed bandits in a fierce battle along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway,” advising journalists to always verify information before publishing.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC to maximally reduce counterfeit drugs..

“The attention of the Kaduna State Police Command has been drawn to a

misleading story circulating in both online and print media, alleging

that armed bandits have abducted several persons along the

Kaduna-Abuja highway and whisked them away to an unknown location.

However, to curtail the spread of misinformation, the Command wishes to clarify the situation.

“There was a heavy gun duel along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway between security operatives and armed bandits on January 6, 2024, at around 2330 hours.

“The incident occurred when the armed bandits, in large numbers,

attempted to cross the expressway at the Dogon Fili area, heading

towards the Jere axis, and were engaged in a fierce shootout by the

well-alerted security agents who dislodged the hoodlums, ensuring that many only escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Hence, the Police Command is urging the public around that axis to be vigilant for any individual or individuals nursing suspected bullet

injuries and to report such cases to the nearest police station or any

security outfit.

“In the course of the battle, commuters on the highway were caught in the crossfire, resulting in six persons sustaining varying degrees of bullet injuries.

They are Jibrin Tasiu, a 27-year-old male; Jummai Abubakar, a 20-year-old female; Zafira Abubakar, an 11-year-old female; and AbdulKarim Nurudeen, a 2-year-old male. Others injured include L/Cpl Chinedu Jerry Moneke, 37 years old, and Ayo James, a 42-year-old male. They were all rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“The Police Command wishes to further state that this was an unfortunate isolated incident, as the Kaduna-Abuja expressway has been fortified for safe use by commuters. Thus, the general public should disregard the misleading, fear-inducing story.

“Equally, the Commissioner of Police of the Kaduna State Command, CP

A.D. Ali, psc, is calling on journalists to always verify their stories with the concerned security agencies before going to press.

This, he said, will ensure that only accurate and correct information

is made available to the public,” it concluded.