Sirika hosts aviation stakeholders

By Samuel Luka

In continuation of the established tradition of regular interactions with major players in the aviation industry, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika will host aviation stakeholders.

The idea of the regular meetings has been to ensure that all industry Stakeholders are carried along, and make inputs in the development and implementation of programmes and policies for the success of the industry.

This Stakeholders’ Forum, the 10th of the kind, will hold on Thursday 23rd March, 2023 in Abuja

An Interactive Session conceived to bring together all relevant Industry Players to brainstorm on the Policies and Programmes that have, and will continue to move the nation’s aviation industry forward and set it as one of the best in the global aviation community.

The Forum will assist the Federal Ministry of Aviation and all its Agencies to have direct contact with the very important Stakeholders in and outside the industry, articulate ideas on the way forward and brainstorm on the developments within the sector as a whole.

READ ALSO: Ooni Visits Brazil, Issues Certificate For Quilombola..

The Forum is also expected to afford the Stakeholders another opportunity to ventilate their opinions on the journey so far, and ensure that policies and programmes implemented in the aviation industry mirror the expectations of Nigerians, and truly lead to the socioeconomic and national development of the nation.

According to the Minister, the Forum will also seek to provide answers to pertinent questions, provide sensitisation and clarifications on policies and programmes, provide awareness on activities of government and non-governmental organisations in the industry.

The Forum which is expected to be declared open by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo will bring together all relevant industry players within and outside the industry namely; The Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Labour and Employment, Health, Agriculture, Transportation and Environment.

Also expected at the Forum, aside the regular aviation sector players, are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Accountant General of the Federation, Chairman, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Director-General, Budget Office, Presidential Committee on Salaries, and CEOs of Media establishments.

Senator Hadi Sirika, since assumption of office as Minister of Aviation, has made it a point of duty to hold regular consultations with Stakeholders in the industry including Airline Operators, Labour unions, service providers, regulators etc, especially on the implementation of the Aviation roadmap which was put in place by the Buhari administration.