Sirika calls for collective efforts to overcome aviation industry challenges

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has called for more collective efforts in overcoming the challenges bedeviling the industry which the present government is determined to tackle head-on.

This is just as the minister said, the government is doing a lot to reposition the industry which has suffered great losses as a result of the effects of Covid-19.

The Minister in his keynote address at the safety summit and Awards of the Association of Foreign Airlines and Representatives in Nigeria, AFARN in Lagos said, the government has taken action with the establishment of a national carrier, development of airport cities, aerotroplis, cargo agro-allied airport terminals and concession of airports to reduce the nation’s over-reliance on crude oil, boost productivity, enhance the competitiveness of the sector, create wealth while engendering economic growth for the nation.

Sirika represented by the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB-N Engr. Akin Olateru said the present administration’s quest in the area of infrastructure development remained upbeat, adding that, the Anambra cargo airport and the recently approved Lekki airport in Lagos state are all a part of the government’s efforts to expand and ensure that service delivery is guaranteed at all times.

“As you all know, the changing nature of aviation practice demands constant reviews. Government is therefore very determined to ensure that air transportation in the country is safe, secure, and enjoyable and create the right atmosphere for the business of aviation to thrive.

He said, this year’s theme:’Aviation Safety in a Global Distressed Economy; The Place of Nigeria’ is apt considering the recent global threat of the Covid-19 situation that caused a serious lull in the air transport business, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

The minister called on all stakeholders to join hands with the federal government in its quest to build a vibrant aviation industry that everyone would be proud of, stressing that, it is only when all hands are on deck that the industry of the nation’s dream would become reality.

In his address welcome, AFARN president, Kingsley Nwokoma said, the industry has made giant strides despite the devastating effects of Covid-19 and the quick recovery of the industry he attributed to the visionary leadership of the various heads of aviation agencies.

“The quick recovery of the industry after it suffered a lull in business, was due to the visionary leadership of various chief executive officers whose synergy in many ways have revolutionized the practices in the system”.He urged them to do much better by upgrading some of the infrastructures across the board to further promote more growth in the system for the ultimate comfort of the flying public and for every stakeholder to have returns on their investment.

At the event, awards were presented to the NDLEA, FAAN and airlines for their contributions to safety and growth in the industry, and heads of four aviation agencies, NAMA, FAAN, NCAA AND AIB-N were inducted into the AFARN Hall of Fame.

