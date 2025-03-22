Simplifying Complex Tasks Through Technology: Lessons from a Product Manager

By Oluwaseun Adeoye

Simplifying complex things is one of the most significant rewards in product management practice.

The ability to make things simpler distinguishes superior quality products from average ones. I have discovered that the key to simplicity has nothing to do with hiding complexities but lies in understanding the users’ primary needs and designing natural and effortless solutions.

Modern technology plays a significant role in this period, but you should know that it isn’t the technology that matters but how it is effectively applied that does.

As a product manager, empathy should always be the foundation for simplicity. Before making something more straightforward, you must identify precisely what makes the task complex. Is it the plenty of unnecessary steps? Is it confusing terminology? Does the process lack clear guidance? By understanding this, you can uncover what makes the process difficult to follow.

Onboarding new users is an example of how complex processes appear in system development. Most product designs incorporate this essential phase, although teams frequently dismiss its importance. Users will feel confused and frustrated and show higher rates of product abandonment when an onboarding setup has design problems.

During my previous work, I participated in several onboarding processes requiring new users to navigate many forms and read extensive information before facing challenging system instructions.

Our improvement in user retention came from transforming complex processes into clear stages with visual motivation methods that made the experience more understandable for users.

Step reduction alone was insufficient, yet the essential factor was turning each step into clear and simple activities.

The true magic of technology is found in its application. I have observed instances where automation reduced workload in certain operations but introduced new complexities in others.

This is precisely why technology should improve the user experience and not create bottlenecks in it. The user journey, goals, and expectations should be considered when designing automated features.

Another way technology can simplify complicated tasks is through personalization. By leveraging data and machine learning, the products can meet the needs of each customer differently and specifically.

For instance, a financial application might consider transaction history to give personalized budgeting advice, or even a fitness application wherein tailor workout plans according to progress and target goals. Not only does personalization keep the experience relevant, but it also lowers the cognitive load on users to keep their focus on the most important things.

However, complexity is not just a function of what you add or what part of the newest technologies you leverage; often, it’s about knowing things not to include.

One of the most challenging decisions a product manager must make is to exclude a feature from their product. It is too easy to fall into the trap of continuing to add features, trying to please everyone; even though that is successful at least some of the time, it still results in products filled with bloat and confusion. Simplification is prioritizing that which will give the most value and eliminating everything else.

Another critical part of the simplification angle is communication. Typically, the users get frustrated with a task labeled as complex merely because they have no idea what to do or why a specific step is necessary.

So, it’s our duty as product managers to provide such instructions and explanations. This might be done by putting some things into plain language, showing diagrams to communicate their meanings, or providing interactive tutorials for teaching complex concepts.

Ensuring that users feel confident in their actions and express control over the situation will prevent them from being overwhelmed by the inherent complexities surrounding the task.

Ultimately, simplifying the complex through technology aims to create a seamless bridge between the user and the solution.

Understanding the user needs, selectively using technology, and designing experiences that feel effortless and intuitive—well, I guess this is what I have learned under the tenets of product management.

Simplicity is more than a design tenet; it is a state of mind constantly asking how to make this easier. How do we eliminate friction? How do we empower users so that they can achieve their goals with confidence?

Never has simplifying been so crucial as technology has increased in complexity. The resulting products will delight their users simply by remaining grounded in empathy, usability, and communication. Ultimately, this is the essence of effective product management.

Oluwaseun Adeoye is a Product Manager with 12+ years in finance, specializing in electronic payments and digital banking.

He holds a Computer Science degree from Bowen University and is pursuing a Graduate Certificate in Cloud Data Management at Conestoga College.

Skilled in API integration, business development, and project management, he has delivered customized payment solutions for Nigerian and global markets.

Outside work, he enjoys learning, music, and leveraging technology to simplify tasks.