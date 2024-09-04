Simon Ekpa fumes over killings of Biafrans in Ogbaru Anambra allegedly by Nigerian Army

The Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile has condemned attacks and killings of Biafrans in the Ogbaru Community in Anambra state.

This condemnation was contained in a statement on Wednesday on Ekpa’s official X handle.

His statement comes amid a viral video of Biafrans killed in Ogbaru Community in Anambra State.

A video posted by Ekpa claimed that Nigerian security forces poured gasoline on lifeless men and set them ablaze.

Reacting to the killings, Ekpa expressed condolences to the innocent Biafrans killed in Ogbaru.

According to him, the incident will not deter BRGIE from pursuing Biafra Liberation.

He vowed that Biafra land would never be a haven for criminals and terrorists.

“The nation has been thrown into mourning as the terrorists killed and

slaughtered innocent Biafra citizens in Ogbaru and destroyed their homes.

“On behalf of the Biafra Government, our condolences go to the Biafra families in Ogbaru.

“Our objective firmly remains to achieve Biafra Liberation despite resistance Nigeria and its institutions within the Biafra territory.

“Nothing will deter the Biafra people’s quest for freedom and Nigeria can never be

allowed to become a haven for terrorists, its end has certainly come”, he said.

Meanwhile, as of filing the report, the Nigerian Army has yet to deny or confirm the unfortunate killing in the Ogbaru Community.