Simon Ekpa asks Nigerian Govt to accept Result of Biafra Self-referendum

The Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government In-Exile has urged the Nigerian government to accept result self-referendum result for Biafra Liberation.

Ekpa made this in a statement on Thursday through his official X account.

His comments come as over 50 million Biafra voted in support of Biafra self-rule in a poll conducted by BRGIE.

Ekpa noted that the massive voting by Biafrans for liberation was due to age-long marginalization by the Nigerian government.

He stressed that Nigeria should embrace the decision of Biafrans to self-rule.

“The Biafra government is calling on Nigeria to honorably accept the self-referendum result for Biafra.

“Nigeria must accept Biafra self referendum to avoid inevitable historic shame.

“The Biafra referendum question was not confusing and Biafrans are happy.

“The Biafra self-referendum question is:

“Do you approve this proposed declaration of the restoration of the independent state of Biafra, to reestablish the lost sovereign nation of Biafra from Nigeria, which will be called the United States of Biafra (USB)?

“And over 50 million answered YES as of today 29.8.2024.

“The panic from the failed state is a result of the shock from the massive voting”, he said.

Recall that The Defence Headquarters, DHQ on Tuesday announced that the Nigerian government is currently engaging the European Union, and EU to extradite Ekpa.

However, Ekpa reacted by inviting DHQ spokesperson, Buba Edward, and Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar to participate in the upcoming Biafra Convention scheduled for November 29 to December 3, 2024, in Lahti, Finland.