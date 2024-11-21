Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland

Simon Ekpa, a Finnish-Nigerian separatist agitator has been arrested in Finland over alleged involvement in terror-related activities.

According to BBC Pidgin, the self-declared Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government In-Exile was remanded in prison by the Päijät-Häme District Court on suspicion of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.

Also, according to The Sun, the Central Criminal Police in Finland confirmed the arrest in a statement on its website on Thursday, saying four individuals were arrested on suspicion of terrorist crimes.

The police said the main suspect was arrested “on suspicion of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent”, while four others were arrested “for financing a terrorist crime”.

“Claims will be heard in Päijät-Häme district court today, November 21″, the statement added.

There have been calls for the arrest of the separatist following his alleged involvement in the Sit-At-Home that has relatively crippled economic activities in the Southeast.