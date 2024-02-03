Simi preaches sex before marriage

Sensational songstress Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, aka Simi; has caused buzz on the social media after she threw up the idea that couples should live together for some time before officially getting married.

The mother of one admitted that the idea may sound controversial; but for her, the advantages far outweighs the disadvantages as couples will use that period to understand each other before settling down as husband and wife. She however admitted that some marriages have been successful without the couples cohabiting.

Simi gave the advice when she appeared as a guest in the latest episode of Tea with Tay podcast, hosted by Taymesan . The podcast gives guest the opportunity to air their opinion on some societal issues. The singer talked about the importance of couples getting to understand the various aspects of their partners before committing to a lifelong partnership.

According to the singer, “Maybe I shouldn’t share this opinion because I feel like religious people might not agree with me. But, I personally think that people who want to get married should live together for a little bit before they do that. Because I don’t think you really know someone that you’re going to marry until you cohabit.

“The way someone is when they are outside in their best behaviour is different from how they are when they are cranky and they haven’t eaten or when they wake up in the morning or when they are snoring.

“When you live with someone, you know all the sides to them, that is when you really know if you can do forever with them. Millions of people have gotten married without living together. But I personally think it’s a good idea to cohabit before marriage,” she pointed out.

Though her suggestion may not be a good idea to some people, Simi however added that the cohabitation should not be for a long time before the couples legalise the marriage.