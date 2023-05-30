Sigh of relief as Buhari returns home to Daura amidst heroic welcome

…renames 15 airports

By Ukpono Ukpong

The immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, returned to his country home, Daura, Katsina State amidst heroic welcome from the indigenes and residents of the state.

Buhari who departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on-board Presidential Jet, Air Force 001, immediately after handing over to President Bola Tinubu at Eagle Square in Abuja touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina State at about 1:15pm.

It was a carnival of sorts and heroic welcome in Daura, Katsina State, as people poured in their numbers onto the city streets to welcome their son, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, overwhelmed by the crowd that thronged the city, gave a thankful wave, symbolizing his gratitude to the people of Katsina and every Nigerian for all the support they gave him while he was in office.

Some of the immediate past ministers in his cabinet praised Buhari, saying he brought development to Nigeria during his tenure.

They called on the former president to dedicate his life to peace-building across the country, noting that Buhari strongly believes in the unity of the nation.

Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda, who was sworn in at about 10:45am yesterday, was also at the airport to welcome former President Buhari back to his country home.

The Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami as well as former ministers of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, State for works and housing, Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Abubakar, Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, and former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina joined other dignitaries, family members, and well-wishers to welcome former President Buhari and his family.

Traditional rulers representing the elders and people of the state thanked Nigerians for their support to Buhari.

Meanwhile, Muhammadu Buhari in a last-minute decision, had approved the renaming of 15 airports after some prominent Nigerians.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Aviation, Odutayo Oluseyi, in a statement issued on Monday morning, the airports include Akure International Airport named after Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu; Benin International Airport now known as Oba Akenzua II.

Others are Dutse International Airport renamed Muhammed Nuhu Sanusi; Ebonyi International Airport now known as Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo; and Gombe International Airport renamed Brigadier Zakari Maimalari.

The ministry also renamed Ibadan International Airport after Samuel Ladoke Akintola; Ilorin International Airport as General Tunde Abdullahi Idiagbon; Kaduna International Airport as Gen. Hassan Usman Katsina, and Maiduguri International Airport renamed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Others are Makurdi International Airport renamed after Joseph Sarwuan Tarka; Minna International Airport renamed Mallam Abubakar Imam; Nasarrawa International Airport named after Sheikh Usman Danfodio; Osubi International Airport renamed Alfred Diete Spiff; Port Harcourt International Airport renamed Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo and Yola International Airport now to be known as Lamido Aliyu Mustapha Airport.

