SIFAX boss lauds Gerar University on infrastructure, donates bus

By Temitope Adebayo

Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman, SIFAX Group and the newly-appointed Chancellor of the Gerar University of Medical Sciences, Imope-Ijebu, Ogun State, has commended the university for the quality of infrastructure at the institution’s campus.

Afolabi, who was appointed the first Chancellor of the institution recently, expressed his delight that the university, which will welcome her pioneer students in the next few weeks, already has impressive infrastructure and equipment that would aid a smooth commencement of academic activities at the permanent site.

Afolabi made this known during his maiden visit to the university where he was received by the management team led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Niran Adetoro.

He said: “I have always believed that quality education remains the bedrock of development in any society. It not only liberates the mind but also positions individuals for personal advancement. This is the major reason education has been a key pillar in SIFAX Group’s social interventions over the years. This is why I accepted to be the Chancellor of this university. I want to contribute my quota towards the realization of the lofty vision of this citadel of learning.

“I have gone round the campus. This is impressive because not many universities start their journey on their permanent sites. The infrastructural provision, facilities and modern equipment on ground are more than good enough for a university just opening her doors. I wish to commend the founder and management of the university for the good job done so far.”

READ ALSO: Without secure environment, Feb 3 bye- elections is…

The Vice Chancellor informed Afolabi that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had approved all the nine take-off programmes of the university. The programmes are Nursing Science, Optometry, Medical Laboratory Science, Physiology, Physiotherapy, Radiology and Radiation Science, Anatomy, Human Nutrition and Dietetics and Pharmacology.

In a related development, in fulfillment of his promise, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi has donated a brand-new bus to the university. While presenting the bus, Olumuyiwa Akande, Group Head, Corporate Communications, SIFAX Group, who represented Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, said the bus was donated to aid the movement of staff, as academic activities will commencement in the next few weeks.

Prof. Niran Adetoro, who received the bus, lauded Afolabi for the kind gesture, promising that it would be put to good use.