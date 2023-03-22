Sierra Leone says new Lungi airport, ICAO pass will boost international confidence

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Sierra Leone Minister of Transport and Aviation, Hon. Kabineh Moinama Kallon has said that a pass in aircraft accident investigation coupled with its commissioning of a new international airport at Lungi a few weeks ago in the forthcoming International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Audit, will boost the confidence of international airlines and attract them to fly into the West African country.

He made this known when he played host to the Commissioner of BAGAIA, Engineer Charles Irikefe Erhueh and his team in the country for an assistance mission as part of their function.

According to him, the airport will be an open way for more global aviation interaction and a pass in the audit will give the international community confidence in the country’s coming of age in aviation safety.

He said, “With the new Airport launched two weeks ago, we are pretty sure there will be an influx of more international flights into the country.

“The relevant pass with regards to aircraft accident investigation in the ICAO audit will give more confidence to international counterparts who will float their flights in this direction.

“It will not be easy for airlines to come without having confidence in our aviation activities hence the need for more commitments towards the audit. I’m happy to let you know that I have a team of DG SLCAA and Commissioner SLAAIIB who are always ready to work.

“During the opening of the airport, our president commended the whole organisation including BAGAIA that has assisted Sierra Leone in bringing them to where they are today. He assures that he is fully committed and will give all the needed support to the activities to carry on.”