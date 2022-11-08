Shun corruption, CJN charges members of 2023 election petition tribunals

By Andrew Orolua

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has warned 307 members of 2023 Election Petition Tribunals to shun corruption and follow the path of Justice in adjudicating election petitions that will be brought before them next year.

Justice Ariwoola issued the warning on Monday while administering oaths on 307 Judges, judicial officers including few Magistrates and Registrars that would constitute members of the election tribunals that he “will not condone any act of recklessness, abuse of power and public trust.”

According to him, it is a rare privilege for those judges to be selected to serve and therefore, “Your Lordships must give a good account of yourselves.”

“This is a mandatory exercise required to tune the minds of all Judicial Officers to the dictates of the Constitution and good conscience, he said, adding, “This is not an undertaken to be handled with levity.”

CJN Ariwoola reminded the judges that they are expected to conduct their affairs within the ambit of the law and the oath that has just been administered on them.

He said anything short of that will place them “on a collision course with history; and then, God will ask you the questions that you might not be confident enough to answer.”

The CJN confidently assured the members that the society in which they operate will certainly expect the impossible from each of them as members of Election Petition Tribunals.

He said that there is virtually nothing that has not been seen or heard before, but they should be ready to see and hear more, “especially as you begin to adjudicate on election matters in 2023.”

“Even though I rejoice with you on this very important appointment, I still sympathize with you for the many troubles, inconveniences, verbal assaults and all sorts of uncomplimentary remarks that will be made about you by various litigants in the course of your adjudication; especially if your conscience is not controlling your conduct.”

“We are all humans, no doubt, but you display the humanism in you by doing those extraordinary things that people would ordinarily say you cannot do. That is what distinguishes those with integrity and passion for success from those with unenviable pedigree and dysfunctional moral compass,” he added.

The CJN also reminded the judges that trust is a burden and enjoined that they “must discharge it with utmost sincerity, honesty and transparency, because conscience is an open wound healed only by truth.”

He charged the members of the election tribunals to rise and operate above every sentiment that might play out in the course of your adjudication in the various tribunals adding that “there is no doubt that temptations, tribulations, intimidations and even sheer blackmails may be unleashed on you”

He said that as thoroughbred Judicial Officers, they must guide their loins to rise above them and do what will earn them accolades from their creator and also from the court of public opinions.

“Always remember that your conducts will be publicly dissected and thoroughly scrutinized, “he added.

Also speaking at the event, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem warned the members of the election tribunal to avoid political pressure, influence and gratification.

Section 130 (3) (a) & (b) of the Electoral Act, she said, states that the Election Petition Tribunal shall be constituted not later than thirty (30) days before the Election and open its Registry for business seven days before the Election.

“There are 163 experienced Members who have served in various tribunals in time and 114 newly nominated members.

“For the former your experiences will come to bear in the coming days when you resume at your various States.

“This training will afford you the opportunity to build on your past experiences.

”For those in the latter category, this will serve as opportunity for you to learn and ask questions so that you will be well guided on how it is done.

“Given the nature of elections and how litigious they have become, it is anticipated that most of them will get to the highest appellate level of Court with limited time to decide,” she said.

She said it was imperative that the best hands are chosen to serve.

“Furthermore, these are trying times for the judiciary and the spotlight already on our institution will only be intensified once the Tribunals commence hearing.

”Let me once again reiterate, you are expected to resist all and any form of political pressure and influence as well as gratification that may come your way.

”You are to discharge your duties strictly and in accordance with the ethics and dictates of good conscience and the oath of your office.

“Frivolous and unnecessary adjournments are to be shunned and applications for same strictly considered” she said.

She said It is usually said that ‘the law resides in the bosom of the Court’

“This naturally presupposes that judges keep themselves abreast of the changes in a constantly evolving sphere that is the law.

” In this regard, we have made a Judicial Electoral Manual (JEM) containing the Electoral Act 2022, Election Judicial Proceedings Practice Directions 2022.

”And the Supreme Court Election Appeals Practice Directions to serve as quick reference materials in the electoral adjudicatory process.

”I expect these will be perused in order to familiarise yourselves with the changes therein” she said.

She thanked the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), UK-AID, UNDP, European Union (EU), Policy and Advocacy Centre (PLAC), DAI, and IFES, for their unwavering support to the Judiciary.

