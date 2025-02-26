Shippers’ Council steps in to prevent truck owners’ strike

BY TEMTOPE ADEBAYO

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council has moved to stave off the planned strike by the coalition of truck owners and maritime workers meant to protest the alleged extortion by the agents of the Lagos government on Lagos roads.

The planned action, which was slated to commence soon, would have resulted to disruption of Port operations as the angry workers and truck owners had intended to withdraw their services.

However, in a swift reaction, the Council convened a meeting with the aggrieved workers where its Executive Secretary, Plus Akutah, appealed to them to shealth their swords.

The NSC’s appeal was made during a meeting with the team of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

Akutah, who was represented by the Director Inland Transport Services, Mustapha Zubairu, said that the NSC has received a complaint from AMATO relating to consistent harassment and intimidation of their members by the joint state tax force.

He retreated NSC commitment and pledged to organize a meeting with the Lagos State Government to address the grievances of the truck owners.

Speaking on behalf of the Union bodies, Mohammed Sani Bala, highlighted the key demands of the Truck Owners which include the disbandment of the Lagos State Committee on Removal of Abandoned Vehicles and the Special Traffic Management Committee and Enforcement Team in Apapa, unconditional release of all trucks impounded by the aforementioned committees or any related state agencies, and the permission to remove their trucks in the event of breakdowns,in line with an understanding already reached with the National Towing Vehicles Operators Association

Com. Adewale Adeyanju, the President General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, expressed the readiness of the association to work for a lasting solution to the challenges of the truck owners.

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council however promised to work with the Lagos government to provide a lasting solution to the challenges faced by the truck owners.

The Council’s intervention is aimed at preventing a shutdown of port operations, which would have severe economic implications for the country.