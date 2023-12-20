Shippers’ council assured of legislative backing for effective regulation

By Temitope Adebayo

The Chairman of the House of Representative Committee on Shipping Services, Abdussamad Dasuki, has promised that the National Assembly (NASS) would fast-track the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) amendment bill next year to give the council the legal framework as the maritime industry economic regulator.

Dasuki, who stated this at a two-day workshop/performance scorecard retreat organised by NSC in Lagos, said the NASS is currently working on the law, while the act is undergoing repeal and re-enactment.

The event was organised to set out a roadmap for the council’s operations in 2024.

The National Assembly member said it was high time the Nigerian Shippers’ Council became a Commission and not just a council, especially as the maritime sector expected to contribute 20 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but is currently generating one per cent or less.

He said becoming a commission and independent will strengthen the agency and increase the sector’s contribution to the economy.

“At the last Assembly, the law was passed by the two chambers but then, it didn’t have the assent of the president. We have brought it back to the floor and we expect the president to assent to it very soon.

“We are going to fast-track that law and make sure that you have legal backing to do what is expected of you. We shall have this law by next year 2024,” he said.

The lawmaker also assured that the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN), a trade instrument whose implementation is domiciled under the NSC, is being worked upon by the National Assembly and will be implemented soon.

READ ALSO: We Will Support You To Achieve Your Mandate …United.

In his welcome address, the Executive Secretary, NSC, Pius Akutah revealed that the main aim of organising the event is to foster sustainable development within the marine and blue economy sector as well as embark on a collective endeavour that holds profound significance for the future of the country’s economic landscape.

Akutah explained that NSC has long been at the forefront of catalysing innovation, championing progress, and navigating the dynamic waters of global trade.