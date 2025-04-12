Shettima, Zulum, AGF Honour Yusuf Ali at Ilorin Turbaning

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Friday joined dignitaries from across the country in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, for the turbaning of Professor Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), who was honored with the prestigious traditional title of Kuliya Ngeri of the Ilorin Emirate.

The colorful ceremony took place at the Palace of the Emir of Ilorin, HRH Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and drew a large gathering of high-profile personalities including top government officials, traditional rulers, legal luminaries, and political leaders.

Prof. Ali, one of Nigeria’s most respected legal scholars and practitioners, was conferred the title in recognition of his decades-long contribution to the legal profession and unwavering commitment to justice.

Zulum, Fagbemi Praise Legal Excellence and Service

Delivering his remarks at the event, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, commended the Emirate for acknowledging Prof. Ali’s service to the nation through the legal profession.

“Prof. Yusuf Olaolu Ali’s contributions to the legal system in Nigeria need not be overemphasized,” Zulum said. “Today’s event shows the people of Ilorin—and the Emirate in particular—have confidence in his work. I believe he will continue to justify this confidence.”

READ ALSO: Contractors Get Deadline to Resume Work on Abandoned Kabba-Ilorin Road – Senator Karimi

Governor Zulum encouraged the honoree to stay committed to his values and further use his experience and influence to impact society positively.

“I advise him to continue to do all the good work that he has been doing so posterity will judge him positively,” he added.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), hailed Prof. Ali’s outstanding legacy within Nigeria’s legal landscape.

“Prof. Yusuf Olaolu Ali is not a stranger when it comes to contributions to legal development,” Fagbemi remarked. “The title of ‘Kuliya Ngeri’ means someone who stands for justice. That says it all. It’s a recognition that goes beyond the ceremonial—it’s about values.”

Fagbemi further challenged the new titleholder to see the honor as an opportunity to continue mentoring younger legal professionals and advocating for justice.

A Legal Titan Honored

Prof. Ali, who became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 1997, has enjoyed a distinguished legal career spanning over four decades. As the Principal Partner at Ghalib Chambers, he is widely celebrated for his legal acumen, moral integrity, and dedication to the rule of law.

A Life Bencher and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Ali has mentored countless legal practitioners and played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s legal system.

Friday’s turbaning is viewed not only as a cultural honor but also a reaffirmation of Prof. Ali’s impact on national development through justice, advocacy, and legal mentorship.