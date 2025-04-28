Shettima Welcomes Delta Leaders to APC Family, Says ‘You Belong Here’

In a landmark political event, Vice President Kashim Shettima formally welcomed Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and a coalition of supporters into the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring them “co-owners” rather than mere guests of the ruling party.

Speaking at a grand reception in Asaba, Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, emphasized that the new entrants were not strangers but full partners in the party’s mission to build a stronger Nigeria.

“You are not guests in this house; you are now co-owners. This is as much your party as it is ours,” Shettima proclaimed, applauding the bold political move as a “testimony to the enduring promise of the APC.”

Highlighting the significance of their decision, the Vice President described the moment as an endorsement of the APC’s inclusive philosophy. “Our greatness lies not in pretending to be uniform but in embracing differences and turning them into strengths,” he said. He stressed that dialogue, and not dictation, has kept the party united since its formation in 2013.

“This is a day not merely for receiving new members, but a declaration that Nigeria’s spirit—one that dreams beyond personal ambition—is alive and thriving,” Shettima declared.

The event also witnessed APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, handing over the party’s symbolic broom and flag to Oborevwori, officially sealing the Governor’s transition from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Describing the day as historic, Ganduje praised President Tinubu for providing the leadership that has drawn “credible persons” like Oborevwori and Okowa into the party. He hailed the cordial relationship between the two Delta leaders and said it bodes well for the party’s expansion.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, commended Governor Oborevwori’s development strides, noting that Delta already mirrors the APC’s vision. “When I arrived in Asaba, I saw development everywhere. It was clear this state has been aligning with the APC way long before today,” he remarked.

Governor Oborevwori, speaking on behalf of the new entrants, emphasized that the move was a collective decision, describing it as a “movement, not just a defection.” He assured that Delta State is ready to align fully with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and announced that all PDP-elected officials from the state would formally defect when the National Assembly resumes.

“We are here because we want Delta to be part of the bigger picture of national development,” Oborevwori said. “This is the path of progress.”

Former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa echoed the sentiment, stressing that the move was made for the “common good” of Deltans. “We need to connect to the center to maximize democratic dividends,” he said.

The event drew a large crowd of APC heavyweights, including Governors from 15 states, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and several federal ministers and party leaders.

The mass movement marks a new chapter in Delta State’s political alignment and signals growing momentum for the APC ahead of future national and state elections.