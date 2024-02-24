Shettima to flag-off Light Up South East Initiative February 26

By Ukpono Ukpong

Vice President Kashim Shettima is scheduled to launch the Light Up South East Initiative to accelerate power supply to industrial clusters in the region.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of The Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, the event billed to hold in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, is in continuation of the ongoing efforts to improve energy supply to industrial clusters across the country.

The project, a collaboration between the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) and its partners, will feature key stakeholders in the nation’s power sector.

A key highlight of the Vice President’s engagement in Enugu on Monday will be the South East Business Roundtable featuring top government officials and business leaders deliberating on delivering reliable and sustainable power to industrial and residential areas in the region.

The Vice President had on October 12, 2023 flagged off the initiative in the South West at the Agbara Industrial Cluster, with stakeholders committing to the successful implementation of the project across the country.

The Tinubu administration had from onset committed to revamping Nigeria’s Infrastructure framework with the much-needed drive in empowering Nigerians and strengthening the nation’s economic policies.

Similarly, the Vice President will on the same day commission the 181-megawatt Geometric Power plant in the Osisioma Industrial Layout, Aba, Abia State.