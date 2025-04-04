Shettima expected back in Nigeria today after attending Senegal’s 65th Indp. Anniv.

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

Vice President, Kashim Shettima is expected back in Nigeria today after attending the 65th Independence Anniversary of Senegal yesterday.

The Daily Times reports that the VP represented Tinubu at the national day event as the President had earlier jetted out of the country for a two weeks working visit to France.

According to a Press Statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima’s spokesman thursday; “Senegal celebrates its Independence Day on April 4 each year, commemorating its freedom from French colonial rule in 1960. The day is marked by national pride, with ceremonies, parades and cultural events.

“The Vice President’s attendance at the annual event is in honour of an invitation extended to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the Senegalese President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, following the strong mutual relationship between Nigeria and Senegal.”

He added; “The Independence Day celebrations will be held at the Place de la Nation in Dakar, with President Faye playing host to Vice President Shettima and other distinguished guests from across Africa and beyond.”