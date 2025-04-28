Shettima Departs for Delta to Attend APC Mega Rally

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Delta State to attend a major rally organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The high-profile event comes on the heels of a major political realignment in the state, as Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, members of his cabinet, and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the APC.

READ ALSO: Tragedy as four children die due to father’s resistance to Vaccines, Mother narrates experiences

Sources revealed that Shettima’s visit underscores the significance of the political shift, with the APC aiming to consolidate its growing influence in the South-South region ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Party supporters and key stakeholders are expected to gather in large numbers as the APC celebrates its latest wave of high-profile defections.

In a statement, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has instructed all Local Government Chairmen to collect registration booklets, a strategic move designed to facilitate the integration of new members into the party.

APC State Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo Esq., stressed the critical importance of the registration exercise in solidifying the party’s grassroots strength and ensuring a smooth onboarding process for recent defectors.

“Registering new members is essential for their full incorporation into the party’s structure. We encourage all new members to approach their local ward chairmen and complete the registration process,” the statement urged.

This initiative forms part of the APC’s broader strategy to build a stronger political base and drive a more prosperous future for Delta State.