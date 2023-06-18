Shettima Apologises to Muslims Over Comment on N’Assembly Elections

Vice President Kashim Shettima has apologised to Muslims in the country over his recent comment during the National Assembly leadership elections.

Politics Nigeria recalls that Shettima had advised lawmakers to vote for a southern Christian, regardless of the candidate’s qualification, over a northern Muslim.

“Under the current dispensation, the worst incompetent Southern Christian is better than the most puritanical Northern Muslim for the Presidency of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Shettima said before the election.

The vice president’s comment was received with mixed feelings upcountry.

But in an interview with BBC Hausa, Shettima said his utterances were misunderstood adding that he had no intention of defaming his religion.

“I sincerely did not have any intention to cause harm to any individual or the Islamic religion. To anyone who was hurt by my statement, I apologize, as it was never my intention to disparage any religion,” Shettima said.

The vice president maintained that he made the comment for the benefit of the country.

