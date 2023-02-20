Shelving Rivers Campaign: My election does not worth of blood of Nigerians – Atiku

By Tunde Opalana

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the meeting with Rivers State Stakeholders Sunday night in . Da Abuja said he cancelled the PDP presidential campaign in Rivers State to avert bloodshed.

This is as he said his political ambition does not worth the blood of any Nigerian as the campaign was shelved to avert possible unleash violent attack on PDP supporters by enemies of the party during the aborted rally.

He said the unique means of meeting with Rivers PDP leaders in Abuja is a sacrifice he has to make for the sake of the nation’s democratic process.

“Although we did not wish for this, it became expedient that we think and act innovatively to protect the lives of our people from the mindless violence and bloodshed instigated by the very persons who have the primary responsibility for their security and wellbeing.

“Our campaign and indeed the PDP subscribes fully to the position that no political ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian.”

“Clearly, events on the ground in Rivers State, and this gathering here at the insistence of our Rivers PDP family, confirms the historic relationship between me and Rivers state,” he said.

Relaying his relationship with the people of Rivers State which he said has endured for decades, he said he was not surprised that Rivers State and Rivers people are bound by destiny to be critical stakeholders and beneficiaries of the Atiku/Okowa presidency in multiple ways.

He reassured Rivers people that the state will regain its preeminent position in the governance and politics of Nigeria.

Amongst other dividends to be expected, he said the transportation infrastructure in Rivers State will receive priority attention.

Atiku further assured that “the existing seaports will be expanded to increase economic activities that will have multiplier effect on the economy of Rivers State for the prosperity of our people.

“The uncompleted rail line from Onne Port to join the Port Harcourt – Maiduguri rail line, which has been on the drawing board for decades will be completed speedily, while the deep seaport in Bonny will receive immediate attention.

“The completion of the East West Road will be a cardinal priority commitment for our presidency. The international airport in Port Harcourt will receive increased attention and investment to become a truly regional hub.

“The youth of Rivers State, like other states in the Niger Delta will benefit from our dedicated economic empowerment scheme as a means of dealing with the persistent youth restiveness and discontent which has sometimes created security challenges.

“Among other initiatives, the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) will be revamped and restructured to become an enduring platform for unleashing the boundless creative energies and potentials of our youth in Rivers State.

“Our recovery agenda for Nigeria has a front row seat for Rivers women who are brilliant, talented and hardworking. The women of Rivers State will benefit from our special entrepreneurial funding targeted at women in addition to being considered for appointments to various offices.

“As a corporate citizen of Rivers State for many decades, I know that Rivers people appreciate that an Atiku presidency is inherently in their best interests, which is why you have made it your own project at great human and material sacrifice.”

The presidential candidate assured that their sacrifice and support will be fully rewarded with good governance that will allow their aspirations to be realized.

He, however, urged Rivers PDP members to keep the faith, even in the face of harassment and needless violent intimidation, turn out massively on Saturday, 25th February, 2023 and cast their votes as usual for PDP.

“I assure you that your sacrifice and support will be fully rewarded,” he promised.

