Shell’s $5bn Bonga project set to transform Nigeria’s energy sector

Shell Companies in Nigeria have reaffirmed their commitment to reshaping the nation’s energy landscape, with major projects, including the $5 billion Bonga North deep-water development, poised to unlock vast economic and industrial benefits.

Speaking after Shell Nigeria’s recognition as the Best Upstream Company 2024 at the Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES), Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria and Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Osagie Okunbor, emphasised the impact of these new projects.

“Our investment in Nigeria remains strong and focused. The Bonga North deep-water project and the Iseyi mega gas facility are designed to strengthen energy security, support industrial growth, and boost revenue generation,” Okunbor stated.

Among Shell’s key projects is a gas processing facility in Iseni, Bayelsa State, which will supply 100 million standard cubic feet per day (MMScF/d) to the Dangote Fertiliser and Petrochemical Plant in Lagos. The expansion aligns with Nigeria’s drive to deepen domestic gas utilisation and industrialisation.

Senior Vice President, Nigeria, Marno de Jong, who received the award, reaffirmed Shell’s dedication to advancing Nigeria’s upstream sector, highlighting the company’s role in pioneering offshore oil production and developing the nation’s energy infrastructure.

Shell’s contributions to Nigeria date back to 1958 with the first onshore oil exports, followed by deep-water breakthroughs at Bonga in 2005. Beyond economic contributions, the company’s social investments have empowered local communities and strengthened Nigeria’s indigenous oil and gas industry.

With ongoing projects and strategic partnerships with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and regulatory agencies, Shell remains a cornerstone of Nigeria’s energy future.