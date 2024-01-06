Shehu Sani: “The same terrorists are killing Christians and Muslims”

The same terrorists that are killing Muslims in Katsina, Borno, and Niger State, according to Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna Central, are also killing Christians in Southern Kaduna, Benue, and Plateau States.

Sani said terrorism has no religious affiliation, adding that they are only after their target.

The socio-political activist posted on X, saying that terrorism knows no religious boundaries. “The terrorists killing Muslims in Katsina, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, and Niger are the same terrorists killing Christians in Southern Kaduna, Benue, and Plateau States,” the activist wrote.

“They don’t even spare their members who ‘derail.’ It’s either you are with them or you are a target.”

This is in response to the Christmas Eve murders by terrorists of citizens in three local government areas in Plateau State.