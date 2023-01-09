Shehu Sani accuses some PDP governors of working for Tinubu and Peter Obi

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has come out to allege that some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are working for both the presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Sani took to micro blogging platform Twitter to assert that some governors on the platform of the APC are also working for flag bearer of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

The former lawmaker claimed that equally some governors of the main opposition PDP are also working for Tinubu ahead of the polls next months.

He wrote “Some APC Governors working for Atiku. Some PDP Governors working for Jagaban. Some PDP Governors working for Peter. Some Labour chieftains working for Atiku. Nigeria’s democracy looks like salad with mayonnaise.”

Meanwhile, Naija News reported on Sunday that indications are that the All Progressives Congress (APC) might not be using the Ribadu Square in Adamawa State for its presidential campaign flag-off as scheduled on Monday 9 January.

It was gathered from Daily Post that a visit to the initial venue reveals that nothing is happening there that indicates the event would be holding there tomorrow as the place was said to be empty.

It was however learnt that full preparations are ongoing at a different venue identified as the Muhammadu Buhari Square located at a parcel of land near the Yola International Airport.

This platform understands that the said new location hither to now was a vacant property, which was cleared and levelled and now has a big signpost bearing Muhammadu Buhari Square.

The new development is a sequel to the back and front controversies that trailed the approval of the Ribadu Square by the Governor Ahmadu Fintiri-led Adamawa State Government.

READ ALSO: Naira weakens as reserves stable at $3.45bn

Naija News earlier today reported that the Adamawa State Government finally granted approval to the APC for its use of Ribadu Square as the venue for its presidential campaign slated for Monday, January 9.

It was gathered that the development was contained in a letter from the Government House, which was sighted by Daily Post on Saturday night.

According to the said letter, the APC campaign council had reapplied for the use of the Ribadu Square with a shift in date of its campaign to Monday, January 9 of which approval was granted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...