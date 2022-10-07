Sheathe your sword’, PDP Ex- Officio urge Wike others

By Tunde Opalana

Forum of elected National Ex- Officio members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and other four ally governor’s as well as other aggrieved party members to sheath their sword and allow peace to reign.

The Ex- Officio members who are also members of the National Electoral Committee (NEC) called for restrain yesterday at a press briefing at the PDP secretariat, Abuja .

Chairman of the Forum Dr. Yunana K. Iliya who read the address on behalf of the group said the body acknowledged the uneasy calm in the party but assured that every issue will be settled.

As the party approaches the 2023 general elections, he said PDP is confronted with very disturbing and destabilizing scenarios playing against the plea by the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that admonished members to be very careful in their utterances, posturing and body language in presenting to the public the internal issues of the party.

The NEC members said the aggravating circumstances being thrown up by conflicting accusation and counter – accusation of who is right and who is wrong, a matter which the Forum of National Ex-officios feels is not necessary at this electioneering period.

He said “it is our considered view that the driving force of PDP members from Ward to National level is how best to win the elections in 2023 to rescue, rebuild and reposition Nigeria.

“We are greatly alarmed by the effect of all these controversies on the moral of the generality of our teeming supporters across the length and breathe of Nigeria and the diaspora.

“We have therefore, resolved as follows: to appeal to all party members, especially those who have expressed contrary views and opinions to please sheath their sword and join hands in ensuring the victory of our party in the forthcoming general elections.

“The National Ex-officios Forum reiterate our support for the resolution of 97th NEC meeting, the purpose of which was to present the Party as one united family going forward.

“We implore all our leaders and members who have one issue or the other to avail themselves of internal differences resolution mechanism as provided for in our Party Constitution.

” Finally we reaffirm our loyalty and commitment to our Party in its determined resolve to win 2023 general elections at all levels to restore Nigeria to its pride of place,” submitted the Ex- Officio members.

