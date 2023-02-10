Sheathe your sword, let’s support our guber candidate, APC tells Ogah

Tom Okpe

Former Minister of State for Mines, Steel & Development, and aggrieved All Progressives Congress, (APC) Governorship aspirant for Abia State, Uche Ogah has been advised by the party to sheath his sword, closing ranks with Ikechi Emenike, the party’s governorship candidate and party to win at the forthcoming elections.

Friday Nwosu, APC National Welfare Secretary, accompanied by Felix Morka, Party’s National Publicity Secretary made the call on Friday at the party press conference in Abuja.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday affirmed Emenike as the APC governorship candidate in Abia state, thereby bringing the gubernatorial bid of Ogah to a halt.

The former Minister of State had challenged the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja which upturned his candidature for the governorship poll.

Nwosu however, appealed to Ogah, to put the past behind him, come along with his supporters to enable APC effect the change the people of Abia has being yearning for, saying the party has all it takes to win the governorship election to liberate the people.

He also called on Orji Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of the state, whose younger brother is using his structures to run for the state’s governorship election on the platform of another party, to mobilise support for the APC standard bearer.

He said: “This morning, I have written to my brother and young friend, Uche Ogah. You have tried, taking your matter to the highest level, to the highest court of the land and the highest court of the land have turned you down.

“Please, sheathe your sword and come with your supporters, let us support our candidate to win. Nobody will lose. Governorship is not one man thing and the party is also in control. If all of us go and work together, we will win.

“I am appealing to my brother, Uche Ogah please don’t be further offended, cool down your temper. Let us work together and we will win.

“I am not appealing to him alone, the calibre of people appointed by the APC-led federal government in my state is enough to win the governorship race.”

He lamented careless attitude of some people who are enjoying the appointment and patronage of the federal government of APC, but not working for the party’s electoral success in Abia.

The APC national officer said: “In my state we have a federal commissioner Pencom, representing south-east, he is in our party. We have a federal commissioner with

Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, (RMAFC) from my state. We have the executive secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Agency, also from my state, all appointed by this government.

“We also have Uche Ogah who just resigned as a Minister and my humble self, all from the state. I am telling you with our supporters, all of us coming together to support Ikechi Emenike we will win that governorship race.

“I am not here to say that High Chief Ikechi Emenike is a perfect man, I am not saying so. I am not perfect myself. I may not be good but I am reasonable.

“What we are saying is that the party in its own wisdom has nominated a candidate. I am appealing to my brother, people of good will to help us appeal to these people, particularly Ogah, who went to court and lost, losing today is not losing forever,” he said.

