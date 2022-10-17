Shatu Sani Garko, 44TH Miss Nigeria’s reign extended till 2023 – Organisers

After Shatu Garko, the 44th Miss Nigeria, gained admission to a prestigious university in Dubai, her reign was extended by the Miss Nigeria Organization beyond the originally planned year.

Shatu, the subject of the latest issue of ThisDay Style magazine, said in an interview that despite having graduated from high school in 2020, she was unable to continue her education after she won the Miss Nigeria pageant in December 2021 due to the effects of the deadly virus COVID-19.

Miss Nigeria is an annual pageant that was started in 1957 and is known as Nigeria’s oldest and most prestigious pageant. It shows off the good qualities of Nigerian women. Each year’s winner is a role model for young women all over the country, exemplifying the best of what it means to be a strong, independent, and confident woman.

Despite the fact that Miss Nigeria is held every December, Garko’s extended reign will last until the first quarter of 2023, when a new queen will be crowned.

“I am delighted to share the news that I have been accepted to study at a highly regarded institution in Dubai,” she said, thanking the organization for extending her reign. The Miss Nigeria Organization has decided to extend my reign, which is great news for my education. This way, I’ll be able to finish all of my outreach programs in other Nigerian states.”

“At Miss Nigeria, we hope to see the day when thousands of women, like Shatu, are empowered.” This is our ultimate goal, but we must take things slowly to get there,” said Eniola Olushola, General Manager of the Miss Nigeria Organization.

“We’ve decided to give her more time as queen than usual in order to avoid having to choose between school and her royal duties.” “We made this decision so that she can do well in school while also carrying out her duties as the 44th Miss Nigeria,” Olushola added.

Garko has accomplished incredible things as Miss Nigeria and continues to work on several projects with The Green Girl Company Limited. Among them is a menstrual hygiene project with the goal of “eliminating or significantly reducing period poverty.”

Garko, the first Hijabi model and the first Kano state native to win Miss Nigeria, succeeded Taraba state’s Beauty Etsanyi Tukura. As a result, Miss Nigeria is the pageant with the most comprehensive representation across all geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

