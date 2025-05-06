Sharia court sends transformer vandal to jail in Bauchi

By Kingsley Chukwuka

An upper Sharia court sitting in Toro Bauchi State, has convicted one Muhammad Julabib for destroying a transformer belonging to the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC).

Muhammad was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison for vandalizing a transformer that provides electricity to the communities surrounding Toro.

The JEDC Acting Head of Corporate Communications and Brand Management, Mrs Saratu Aliyu confirmed this in a statement sent to our correspondent on Monday.

Describing it as a success, Aliyu said the company is Intensifying crackdown on criminals involved in infrastructural sabotage of the company.

“We expressed hope that the conviction would serve as a deterrent to others.

“The company’s productivity is severely hampered when funds that should be directed towards network expansion and strategic upgrades are frequently diverted to rehabilitate vandalized infrastructure.

“We call on all stakeholders, particularly host communities, to actively support the protection of JED’s transformers and other electrical assets within their environments”, she said.

JED commended the Toro Community in Bauchi State for their vigilance that aided the thwart of another recent attempted act of vandalism, leading to the recovery of the vandalized items.

According to her: “As partners in progress, we urge all our host communities to join our ongoing efforts by also taking ownership and safeguarding the installations around them.

“We will not relent in our efforts to reduce cases of vandalism to the barest minimum. All apprehended vandals will be prosecuted and punished in accordance with the law,” she added.