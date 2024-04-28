Shakirat Kareem to deliver keynote speech at ‘Forbes Africa 2024 Future of Real Estate Conference’

BY OBA SOYEBO

Ayobami Shakirat Kareem, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Whiterose Group, a conglomerate comprising Whiterose Properties and other subsidiaries will on May 28, 2024, deliver a Keynote speech at the Forbes Africa 2024 Future of Real Estate Conference scheduled to hold at Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Hailed as one of Nigeria’s leading female real estate queens, Kareem will speak on the topic “Women Shaping the Future of Real Estate in Africa.”

The 2024 Forbes Africa Future of Real Estate Conference will bring together investors, industry players, regulators, and key government officials to shape the future of real estate markets culminating in recommendations to represented Governments through the issuance of a white paper.

As a seasoned investor with considerable experience in raising and managing capital for property development, Kareem is expected to add some real-life practical experience to the panel discussion.

With considerable credentials to her name, Kareem has developed a strong reputation for integrity and excellence in the Nigerian real estate industry. Her company, Whiterose Properties, a subsidiary of Whiterose Group has a footprint across major real estate development projects in Lagos with an enviable delivery track record.

Consistent with its high standards in the real estate market, Whiterose Properties continues to lead the real estate pack with innovations and premium real estate products.