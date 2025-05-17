Shadow Govt: 500 Lawyers To Defend Me Against DSS – Utomi

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

Seasoned management expert and political economist, Professor Pat Utomi Friday announced that he was receiving support from some Nigerians who are planning to mobilise 500 lawyers to defend him in a suit filed against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Utomi shared the information in a post on X, stating, “It’s energising (that) some want to put together 500

lawyers to defend me against the DSS.”

The Saturday Times recalls that the DSS had filed the lawsuit against Utomi at the Federal High Court in Abuja, accusing him of attempting to establish what he calls a ‘shadow government’ in Nigeria.

The agency had described the move as a threat to the Constitution and the current democratically elected government.

The suit, filed on May 13 by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Akinlolu Kehinde, urged the court to declare the alleged shadow government plan unconstitutional.

In response, Utomi had expressed appreciation for the support he has received from Nigerians nationwide.

Said he; “I am heartened by messages of solidarity from across Nigeria on this shadowy business of chasing shadows of shadow cabinets. Reminds me of the Nigeria I used to know. I want to thank all.”

It is noteworthy that the idea of a shadow cabinet has attracted mixed reactions. Former presidential candidate and activist Omoyele Sowore described it as largely symbolic and ineffective.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Inside Sources programme, Sowore had said, “Well, how do you replace a shadow government with another set of shadowy governments?

“I would not begrudge anybody who thinks of solutions that can bring awareness to the people. But I do not think that setting up a government with names of people who call themselves a shadow government makes any difference.”

Meanwhile, the highly revered fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria, Prof. Utomi, is reported to have warned that it was clear the current political parties and politicians in the nation could not save Nigeria.

He declared that two categories of Nigerians were coming together to form a ‘mega party’ to unseat the ruling APC.

“What is the goal of the Big Tent shadow team. It is a simple effort at the education of citizenry about governance and policy options as well as holding power accountable. I first suggested a shadow group as a means of deepening our democracy about 14 years ago,” Utomi was quoted to have told a national television station.