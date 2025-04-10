SGF inaugurates management system for effective service delivery

By Msugh Ityokura

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Sen. George Akume Tuesday, inaugurated the Performance Management System, PMS in his office to improve service delivery in line with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2025, FCSSIP 2025

During the inauguration, Akume underscored the importance of the PMS in promoting effective service delivery in the Civil Service

‘’PMS is a system that will ensure that Civil Servants understand their roles and perform effectively and maximally within clearly defined measurable metrics that will lead them to achieving set targets and goals”.

He further stated that PMS is designed to enhance transparency and accountability in the service by ensuring that everyone is responsible for delivering on their assigned tasks by setting clear expectations and measuring performance against well-defined key performance indicators, KPIs

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretaries, the Permanent Secretary General Services Office, Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri thanked the SGF for the support rendered toward the success of the PMS initiative, which has culminated in its formal inauguration.

READ ALSO: Alleged $65m money laundering case: Court adjourns trial of former Federal Mortgage Bank MD/CEO, others till May 7

He also thanked the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation for driving the PMS initiative in the Federal Civil Service, assuring of the unwavering commitment of the SGF” office toward ensuring its full implementation.

The director of human Resources, Anthony Obioha haf said the inauguration of the PMS was a call to action for every department, unit and the staff to take ownership of and to ensure its full implementation

He added that the PMS will entrench a culture where performance is tracked, feedback is timely, development is continuous, and excellence is recognized and rewarded.

Part of the highlights of the inauguration was the signing of a performance bond by the five Permanent Secretaries in the OSGF with the SGF, who will in return cascade it down to the Directors in their respective Departments for compliance.