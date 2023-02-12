SGF attributes aviation growth to FG’s support

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, says the country’s aviation industry has received unprecedented support from the Federal Government which makes it one of the fastest growing sector in the country

Mustapha, who disclosed this in his keynote address as the special guest of honour at the concluded 12th edition of the Nigeria Aviation (NIGAV) Award, held at the Murtala Muhammed international Airport, MMIA, Lagos, through his representative, Mrs Foluke Joshua, said: “Aviation has remained in the centre stage of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.”

According the SGF, the sector has received unprecedented support throughout his eight years, making it one of the fastest-growing sector in Nigeria today. “This administration has taken very radical steps to re-establish Nigeria’s presence in the global airspace by setting up a new national carrier while opening room for private sector-led sustainable aviation business development, through concession plan of some terminals of Nigeria airports.”

“I want to sincerely appreciate Mr. Fortune Idu, the Chairman of FCI International Ltd, NIGAV Centre and the organiser of this annual national event for his consistency drive to promote excellence in the sector. I would also like to commend the effort of his team and the committee of the Nigerian Aviation development promotion award, known as NIGAV Committee, for making this a yearly opportunity for uniting the industry. It is important to stress here that Nigeria aviation over the past eight years has a sustained development and safe operations”

He commended industry players, from the honourable minister to the most junior officer in various sub-unit of the aviation industry and also applauded the inputs of other stakeholders like airport, airlines, airspace, weather, aviation training, insurance, bankers, contractors, consultants and so many others of the stakeholders-who made the event worthwhile.

READ ALSO: Northern governor hiding N22bn old naira notes – Buba

The SGF concluded that the administration has also invested heavily in infrastructure development of the sector, to give it the safety backbone to operate adding that full success of this aviation development programmes were still work in progress as the nation move close to a new era.

“Aviation will continue to play its major role in facilitating economic activities and bridging connectivity gap, as a social infrastructure and as a facilitator of global trade. It is therefore important that the coming of a new era will continue in a sustainable manner to optimise the gai of the present administration.

“This is the duty of the industry experts to make that the industry continues to grow and remain globally competitive NIGAV has help to champion the course of better service delivery. By promoting healthy competition, it enhances the performances of the industry and serves as a monitoring mechanism to balance service delivery with customers’ expectations in line with internationally-acceptable standards.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...