SGF Akume tasks religious leaders on security

By Msugh Ityokura

The Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF Sen. George Akume has appealed to religious leaders to collaborate with the Federal Government in order to strengthen national security and unity in-line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Akume spoke Friday in Abuja while receiving a delegation of clergy men under the auspices of the Northern Pentecostal and Charismatic Bishops Communion of Nigeria, led by its Chairman, Archbishop JohnPraise Daniel in Abuja.

He emphasized the sacred role of religious leaders in society, highlighting their responsibility to support government efforts toward interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The SGF praised President Tinubu as a leader committed to inclusivity and national cohesion, noting his administration’s balanced appointments reflecting Nigeria’s diversity.

“President Tinubu is a true patriot who embraces unity and ensures inclusive governance. His administration is making notable progress in education, infrastructure, the economy, and security,” Akume stated.

He also underscored the security improvements since President Tinubu took office and reiterated the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen security measures to combat insurgency and communal violence.

Archbishop Daniel expressed deep appreciation to President Tinubu for establishing the Federal University of Applied Science in Kachia, Southern Kaduna

He commended the government’s commitment to economic development and its efforts to improve security, which has boosted agricultural productivity and contributed to a reduction in food prices.