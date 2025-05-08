SGF Akume condoles Boss Mustapha over sister’s death

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Sen. George Akume CON, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Charity Wesley Mustapha, the younger sister of Barr. Boss Mustapha CFR, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

In his condolence message, signed by Director of Information Segun Imohiosen, for Secretary to the Government of the Federation and made available to the Daily Times, Sen. Akume described Charity’s death as a profound shock.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the Mustapha family during this difficult time, emphasizing that death is a relentless force, and the loss of such a kind and beloved individual is truly heartbreaking.

Sen. Akume stands in solidarity with former SGF Boss Mustapha, his family, and the people of Adamawa State, praying for the eternal repose of Charity’s soul.