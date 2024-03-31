Sevilla condemn racist abuse of Acuna

Sevilla say left-back Marcos Acuna and the club’s coaching staff were targeted with “racist and xenophobic abuse” during Saturday’s La Liga win at Getafe.

The match was paused by the referee in the 68th minute because of racist insults from some fans in the crowd.

In his official match report, referee Javier Iglesias Villanueva said the incident was reported over the stadium’s public address system.

He paused the game for two and a half minutes with no further incidents.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Sevilla said: “We condemn the racist and xenophobic abuse suffered by Marcos Acuna and our coaching staff.”

La Liga said: “There’s no place for racist or hateful behaviour in sport. La Liga vehemently condemns any racist acts and will continue working to eradicate this inexcusable behaviour from our sport.”

Speaking after the match, Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores said he had been called a “Gypsy” by some Getafe fans.

He said he was “proud” of his background but found it “abhorrent” it was being used as abuse.

Villanueva’s match report did not mention the abuse faced by Sanchez Flores, but did state that Argentina international Acuna had been referred to as a “monkey” by fans situated behind one of his assistant referees.

Sergio Ramos scored the game’s only goal in a crucial 1-0 victory to move Sevilla six points clear of La Liga’s relegation zone.

Earlier this month, Brazil and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr said he felt “less and less” like playing football because of the repeated racism he has faced.

Last season there were 10 such incidents against the 23-year-old reported to prosecutors by La Liga.

On Tuesday, Spain and Brazil drew 3-3 in a friendly which was played as part of an anti-racism campaign in support of Vinicius.