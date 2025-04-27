Several JAMB candidates die in road crash while going for UTME

By Our Reporter

A tragic accident on the Oyo-Ogbomoso road in Oyo State has claimed the lives of several students who were on their way to sit for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

In a video clip seen by SaharaReporters, the incident occurred on the morning of Saturday. It involved a commercial vehicle conveying the students to a JAMB centre in Ogbomoso.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the crash happened when the vehicle had a brake failure.

“Fatal accident claimed the life of the students that were going to write JAMB in OGBOMOSO on OYO road, Oyo State,” the video was captioned.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Adewale Osifeso has not responded to calls and messages confirming the report.

SaharaReporters reported that JAMB said it arrested 27 impersonators in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB had noted the 27 impersonators apprehended had been handed over to the Nigerian police for immediate prosecution.

The board also announced that it delisted four Computer-Based Test, CBT centres that had failed to meet the stringent technical standards required for the UTME.

JAMB named the delisted centres as Adventure Associate, Behind Sheshe Supermarket, Off Hadejia Road, Kano, Kano State; Saadatu Rimi College of Education, Zaria Road, Naibawa, Kano, Kano State; Penta M & F Technical Services Ltd, Centre 2, 96km Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal and Penta M & F Technical Services Ltd, Centre 1, 96km Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal.

“While JAMB commends the 883 centres that have demonstrated exceptional performance, it unequivocally warns that any centre which failed the ethical or technical standards , regardless of ownership, will be blacklisted,” JAMB said in a statement on Friday by its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin.

“Candidates who were previously scheduled to take their exams at the delisted centres are urged to urgently reprint their examination notification slips to access their new centres and rescheduled dates. We regret any inconvenience this may cause, but we will not tolerate excuses by candidates who fail to reprint their slip to get their new schedules,” it said.

The board revealed that “As of Friday, 25th April, 2025, over 900,000 candidates have successfully completed the UTME out of the 2,083,600 registered for the 2025 examination.”