Seven Years On, Nigerians Renew Call for Justice for 13-Year-Old Ochanya Ogbanje

By Elizabeth Atime-Chirkpi

Calls for justice over the death of 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbanje have intensified, seven years after the young girl died from complications linked to years of sexual abuse allegedly inflicted by her guardians in Benue State.

The Enugu-based Kunie Foundation has renewed its demand for justice, describing Ochanya’s story as “a chilling reminder of systemic failure” in protecting vulnerable girls in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Friday in Enugu, the Communications Manager of the Foundation, Mr. Uchenna Igboeme, expressed deep sorrow and outrage over what he called “the continued denial of justice.”

“Ochanya, a 13-year-old schoolgirl, suffered prolonged sexual abuse at the hands of those who were meant to protect her, yet years after her death, justice remains painfully delayed,” Igboeme said.

He lamented the slow pace of legal proceedings in the case involving Victor and Andrew Ogbuja, both maternal relations of Ochanya accused of repeatedly assaulting her until her death on October 17, 2018.

“Every day justice is delayed, another girl is silenced, and another family is left heartbroken,” Igboeme added, calling for urgent reforms to strengthen child protection systems and enforce laws such as the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act.

The Foundation urged the Benue State Government, the Ministry of Justice, the National Human Rights Commission, and relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure that “the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice without further delay.”

“Ochanya’s story reinforces why our mission matters,” Igboeme said. “Every child deserves to live, learn, and dream without fear.”

Meanwhile, public outrage continues to grow across social media as celebrities, activists, and everyday Nigerians demand accountability. Singer Tiwa Savage, former Big Brother Naija housemates, and several advocacy groups have joined the campaign, using the hashtag #JusticeForOchanya to amplify the call.

Media personalities and women’s rights advocates have described the case as a “litmus test” for Nigeria’s justice system, questioning why such a high-profile case remains unresolved after seven years.

“If justice for Ochanya can be delayed this long, what hope do other children have?” asked women’s rights advocate, Chidera Anene, in a post that has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

The renewed agitation reveals the growing frustration over Nigeria’s handling of sexual and gender-based violence cases, with campaigners urging government agencies to move from “sympathy to action.”

“Justice for Ochanya is justice for every Nigerian child,” Tiwa Savage wrote on Instagram. “This can’t just be another forgotten story.”