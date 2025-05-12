Seven Doors shines at 11th AMVCA as Femi Adebayo, Chioma Chukwuka take top honours

By Oseni Omotolani

The 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) lit up the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday night, with Seven Doors emerging as one of the biggest winners of the ceremony.

The acclaimed film bagged multiple awards, including Best Lead Actor for Femi Adebayo, Best Lead Actress for Chioma Chukwuka, and Best Score/Music for Tolu Obanro.

Reacting to his win, Adebayo expressed gratitude: “I never saw this coming. I’ve always paid attention to detail, and this award tells me I’m appreciated. I’ll be celebrating especially with the cast and crew—it’s a big deal for a project to produce Best Actor and Best Actress, along with Best Sound. This is motivation to do more.”

Veteran stars Nkem Owoh and Sani Mu’azu were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards, while director Kayode Kasum received the coveted Trailblazer Award.

Mercy Aigbe was awarded Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Farmer’s Bride. “I’m so happy my hard work and sleepless nights have finally paid off. This is my first win since 2014, and it feels incredible. This award will shape my future projects,” she said.

The award for Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa) went to Lisabi: The Uprising, with Adedimeji Lateef and Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji receiving recognition for their roles. “We keep raising the bar every year,” Lateef remarked during his speech.

Other notable winners included Gabriel Afolayan for Best Supporting Actor (Inside Life); Iyo Prosper Adokiye for Best Digital Content Creator (We Listen, We Don’t Judge – Bible Edition); Leo Purman for Best Cinematography (The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos); Blessing Uzzi for Best Writing and Best Movie (Freedom Way); and Awam Amkpa for Best Director (The Man Died).

Awards were also presented in various technical categories, including editing, makeup, art direction, sound design, and costume, with several productions receiving multiple nods.

The AMVCA, organised annually by MultiChoice and Africa Magic, celebrates excellence in African film and television.

Other winners included: Kassim Sulaiman and Anneke De Ridder for Best Unscripted M-Net Original (Nigerian Idol); Chinenye Nworah and Taiwo Adebayo for Best Scripted M-Net Original (My Fairytale Wedding); Jide Jblaze Oyegbile for Best Short Film; Zi M Uzo’ for Best Indigenous M-Net Original; Ifeoluwa Fatogun and Ebi Atawodi for Best Documentary (Dundun); Abel Mutua Musyoka for Best Indigenous Language (East Africa) and Best Writing (TV Series); Cosmas Ng’andwe for Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa); Tongai Furusa for Best Editing (Inkabi); Michael Botha, Olaosebikan Okonrende and Dil Chike Ajufo for Best Sound Design (Suspicion); Soliu Badu Noutical and Ayanmo Yakub for Best Art Direction (Lisabi: The Uprising); Hakeem Onilogbo for Best Makeup (Lisabi: The Uprising); Adedamola Adeyemi for Best Costume Design (Christmas in Lagos); Clarence Peters’ Inside Life for Best Scripted Series; Kefa Igilo and Jerryson Onasaa for Best Unscripted Series (Wa Milele?); and Olamide Glover and Morenikeji Uka for Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Film (Everything Light Touches).