Seun Kuti: Why poor Nigerians will sell their votes

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has opined that actors, professionals and musicians are some of those who have ‘sold their souls to politicians.

The 39-year-old son of music legend, Fela Kuti said this in an Instagram post on Wednesday while explaining why ‘poor Nigerians sell their votes’, DailyTimes gathered.

According to him, some Nigerian professionals have sold their souls for politicians hence destroying Nigeria in the name of ‘I’m doing my job’.

His post read: “I hear one more ‘stop selling your votes’ directed at the poor by those who have already ‘sold their Souls’ I will snap.

“The reason why poor Nigerians have no choice but to sell their votes is that all, or at least most(99.9%) of Nigerian professionals have sold their souls in the name of ‘I’m doing my job.”

READ ALSO: Reasons behind my name change ― Nigerian-American..

“Journalists Judges lecturers Bankers Oil industry workers Farm owners Cattle rearer, Policeman, Soldiers, Civil Servants Engineers Accountants etc have all sold their souls and are willing to carry out any wicked act in the name of ‘I’m doing my job’.

“The job of destroying your country! Add musicians and actors.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...