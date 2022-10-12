Seun Egbegbe regains freedom after years in Jail

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Olajide Kareem, aka Seun Egbegbe, who has been in jail for three years and six months has regained freedom.

The movie producer was jailed on February 10, 2017, after fraudulently obtaining N39 million, $90,000, and £12,550 from over forty Bureau De Change Operators in Lagos between 2015 to March 2017.

Egbegbe, who was the boss of Ebony Production, allegedly swindled the BDC operators out of money by claiming that he had naira to change into foreign currencies and vice versa. Federal High Court, Ikoyi, found him guilty of just one of the 44 Counts charges against him.

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo declared that 43 of the 44 Count charges were crumbled because of a lack of witnesses to substantiate their claims. After 42 months in jail, Egbegbe was set free on Monday, October 11, 2022.

