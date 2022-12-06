Setting up a bouncing and security outfit

By Godwin Anyebe

Bouncers are the security personnel who mount doors or secure places where events, such as; weddings, birthdays, and concerts, among others, holds. Some of the bouncers even serve to protect very important personalities.

Keeping the peace by breaking up fights, preventing gate crashers and ensuring that everyone has a good time, and preventing things from getting out of hand is mostly their responsibility.

In Nigeria, bouncers are civilians who provide security services to private individuals; they do not carry ammunition or carry out state functions as they are not empowered by law to do so, but they were well built physically to mitigate any crisis.

Requirements

Ideally, bouncers should be at least six feet tall and muscular, having a big chest and belly will also make one seem intimidating to attack.

While the federal government is largely in charge of ensuring the security of the citizens, the presence of private security practitioners is also of great importance.

Speaking on phone with a scabble instructor in Abuja, Rejoice Orisame believes that, having every form of security is essential in this day and time.

He says, the presence of a bouncer, in any event, calming his nerves and helps prevent intruders from getting access to the venue.

According to the CEO of The Yomis Security Bouncer, Yomi Dacosta, “for you to make headway in this profession, you will have to invest in equipment and training. You will need equipment such as; a full armour jacket, combat cloth, shocker, bate enforcers boot, traction and ankle support, wristwatch, and even hand gloves.

“As for manpower and training, you employ men who are able-bodied because without them you cannot set it up. Then, you will provide them with as much training as possible because they will be providing security, and people should feel safe within the area.”

Skills

A bouncer is expected should possess refined crowd management and problem-solving abilities. Observational and conflict management skills with excellent verbal communication ability are essential.

Profitability

Yomi agrees that the business is lucrative as security is top of everyone’s mind. ‘We charge N50,000 on one bouncer for just one event. And imagine the client hired 10 bouncers; that is N500,000 per event,’ he says.

Event time varies, so it is important to have people who can work irrespective of the time of the event.

Always have prep talk before your bouncer begins their work by advising them to stick to the primary purpose of why they are positioned there. Also, using one’s discretion at any beat assigned is important and never talk down on anyone; respect everyone and from there, you grow and get more referrals.

Licensing

Like every legal business, you will have to register the company name with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and you will also need to apply for the registration of a private security outfit from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

