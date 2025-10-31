Service Chiefs vow tougher offensive against insecurity

Nigeria’s newly appointed Service Chiefs have pledged to intensify operations against terrorism, banditry and other security threats while strengthening inter-agency cooperation and troop welfare.

They made the commitment during their screening by the House Committees on Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force in Abuja on Wednesday.

Chief of Defence Staff Lt-Gen Olufemi Oluyede said the appointment offered an opportunity “to rejig the security framework of our beloved country”, adding that decades of experience prepared him for the task.

He pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him and support the government in restoring peace and stability nationwide.

Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Ibrahim Abbas said he would build a more efficient navy and deepen regional maritime collaboration.

Declaring the session open, Committee Chair Babajimi Benson said Nigerians expected results. “Our country faces evolving threats… only visionary leaders will be cleared,” he warned.