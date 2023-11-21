Service Chiefs, IGP appear before Reps, requests surveillance equipment to monitor creeks, water ways

..says security improving due to intelligence, deployment of operational assets

By Tom Okpe

The national Service Chiefs and Inspector General of Police, (IGP) finally, appeared before the House of Representatives for a sectoral debate on the nation’s security, requesting for surveillance equipment’s to monitor water ways and creeks, insecurity in the country.

The Chief of Defence Staff and other security Service Chiefs also said the insecurity in the country is improving remarkably in all ramifications due to the intelligence gathering network of security agencies and massive deployment of their operational assets, to tackle the myriad of security challenges.

The Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS) Gen Chris Musa, the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Naval Staff, (CNS) Admiral IKechukwu Ogala, Chief of Air Staff, (CAS) Air Marshal Hassan Abububakar and the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Olukayode Egbetokun spoke at the Sectoral Debate organized by the House of Representatives on Tuesday assuring that with adequate funding and logistics support, insecurity would be defetead in Nigeria.

Recall that the House, last week Thursday, invited the Service Chiefs but, sent representatives, which the House, led by Speaker, Rep Tajudeen Abbas declined to interact with, instructing the Chiefs and the IGP to appear in persons as the issue on ground is critical one, to send representatives.

They were invited for commencement of a policy briefing series aimed at redefining concepts of governance in the country.

Briefing the House, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Lagbaja said insecurity in thirty six States and the nation’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) had reduced due to effective intelligence gathering and deployment of ground troops in areas of hiegtened insecurity by the military authorities.

He also said the Nigerian Army had established operational base in the North-East, South-East, North-Central and the South-West geo-political zones, to address insurgency, banditary and other criminal activities, informing that, “major responsibility of the Army is the defence of the nation against external and internal agression, so, the need, to defeat insecurity in the country.”

He also hinted that the Nigerian Army, established Forward Operational Base, (FOB) designed to ensure that troops are adequately deployed to respond, to emergencies.

He apologised for their inability to respond to the House invitation last Thursday as they were out of Abuja, due to other National assignment.

Also, the CAS, Air Marshal Abububakar said the security environment in the country has remained fluid and unpredictable, due to uptick in the activities of insurgents such as bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the country.

He said: “The contemporary operating environment, is characterized by terrorists who situate themselves with the general populace which makes targeting complex in view of the need to avoid collateral damage.

“Thus, the Nigerian Air Force kinetic operations are supported by credible intelligence to minimize undesired casualties.”

He however, assured that the Nigerian Air Force will continue to conduct independent and joint operations aimed at decimating these criminal elements.

On his part, the CNS, Rear Admiral Emmanuel I Ogala, informed that the Nigerian Navy had been able to secure the nation’s territorial waters despite the resurgence of sea priates and oil thieves in the nation’s maritime dormain.

He further stated that the Nigerian Navy personnel is deployed in 19 states of the federation, with three operational commands in the geo-political zones; South-East, North-Central and South-West.

“Lack of adequate funds and logistics is hampering efforts of the Nigerian Navy in safeguarding nation’s territorial waters,” assuring that, “sea piracy and oil theft will be tackled by the Navy.”

In his remarks, the IGP Egbetokun said the security of lives and properties which primarily, is the responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force is improving due to operational efficiency.

He however, lamented lack of operational vehicles, inadequate manpower and funds as major challenges that has affected the operational effectiveness of the Police in addressing insecurity.

Before the Service Chiefs were ushered into the chambers, the House Leader, Rep Julius Ihonvbere moved a motion to relax order of the House, to pave way for the Chiefs to be admitted into the Green Chambers.

The Speaker thereafter, announced commencement of the sectoral debate, reminding members that the debate is solely based on security issues.

In his short address the speaker said each speaker will be given 5 minute each to talk on what has been done.

Shortly after his address the speaker called for observance of one minute silence to fallen heroes who died as result of insecurity and insurgency in the country.

He recalled that the 10th House of Representatives had recently launched a Legislative Agenda for effective working of the legislature.

Speaker Abbas said the primary role of the legislature is to make laws, promising to work closely with the executive, for the benefit of all citizen.

“The ‘Sectoral Debate’ offer an opportunity for Service Chiefs to brief the parliament on steps taken, to ensure security of all,” he said.

He commended the Service Chiefs for coming to the debate while urging all of them to be open and transparent in their presentations, explaining that the debate might be in two phases, one with none sensitive matters while other will be in executive session.