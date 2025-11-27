Senators warn of ‘war-like’ insecurity, demand probe of Kebbi troop withdrawal

Senators on Wednesday described Nigeria’s escalating insecurity as “war-like”, warning that recent attacks — especially the abduction of schoolchildren in Kebbi — point to a dangerous collapse in protection for citizens.

The alarm followed a motion by Lola Ashiru from Kwara South, who reported fresh kidnappings in Kwara and queried why security officers trained residents to escape attacks but later withdrew protection “at the most critical moment”.

Tension rose when Enyinnaya Abaribe said troops were pulled out of a school in Maga, Kebbi, barely 30 minutes before bandits invaded. Lawmakers demanded to know who authorised the withdrawal, calling it suspicious and unacceptable.

“The world wants to know. Nigerians want to know,” one senator said. “If we don’t uncover this, it will keep happening.”

Senate leader Opeyemi Bamidele warned that the country is at a turning point and must not “carry on as usual”. Senate president Godswill Akpabio also raised concerns about internal sabotage, citing reports that the location of a brigadier general killed in Borno had been compromised.

Lawmakers rejected attempts to frame the attacks along religious lines. “A bullet does not know who is who,” Akpabio said.

Despite their anger, senators commended President Bola Tinubu for securing the release of abducted pupils, but insisted that the Kebbi troop withdrawal must be investigated. Adams Oshiomhole said whoever gave the order “should be tried for terrorism”.

Some lawmakers also renewed calls for the death penalty for kidnappers as insecurity continues to spread across states.