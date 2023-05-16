Senators Akpabio, Barau’s Stability Group consult APC NWC

By Tunde Opalana

The APC consensus candidate for the position of the President of the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and his Deputy designate, Senator Jubrin Barau on Tuesday led over 40 Senators under the aegis of The Stability Group to consult with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The APC had nominated Akpabio as senate president and Barau as his deputy, a development that triggered debates with a few dissenting voices among the Senators.

But as part of moves to address the situation, Senators Akpabio, Barau, and over forty other senators arrived at the Muhammadu Buhari House in Abuja on Tuesday to meet with the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu Adamu and other members of the National Working Committee of the party.

The lawmakers stormed the APC national secretariat in two coaster buses for the meeting with the NWC presided over by the National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

READ ALSO: ARCON constitutes advertising offences tribunal

Addressing newsmen after the meeting held behind closed doors the Director General of the Akpabio-Barau Campaign Organisation, Senator Ali Ndume disclosed that the Group was at the APC National Secretariat to thank the National Working Committee of the party for endorsing Senator Akpabio and Senator Barau to lead the 10th Senate.

Senator Ndume expressed optimism that the Group had the numbers to win the election following wide consultations with Senators across party lines.

Speaking in the same vein Senator Akpabio said he had reached out to his fellow Senators in the APC and other parties and said majority of the Senators have signed up under the Stability Group to give their support to himself and Senator Barau as his Deputy.

He said further consultations would be held with more Senators and other critical stakeholders in the coming days.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com